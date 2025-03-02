The average price of electricity in the wholesale market drops this Sunday 0.4% when it is 65.56 euros the megavatio hour (MWH) compared to 65.83 euros today. With this, add two days below 100 euros per MWh.

According to the latest data on the Iberian electricity operator (OMIE) collected by Servimedia, 65.56 euros per MWH represent a drop of 0.4% compared to 65.81 euros on Sunday last week and a 47.4% decrease over 124.74 euros a month ago, February 2.

What time is light cheaper?

The so -called ‘pool’ will register on Sunday its minimum value of 27.50 euros/MWh in the Strip from 12.00 to 14.00.

What time is more expensive?

The maximum price will be at € 124.87/MWh From 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.according to the data published by the Iberian energy market operator (OMIE).

New calculation method

In addition, the ‘pool’ does not represent exactly the final amount in the price of light for a consumer hosted by the regulated rate, since Since 2024 a new PVPC calculation method was adoptedwhich incorporates a medium and long -term price basket to avoid strong oscillations, without losing short -term price references that foster savings and efficient consumption.

This way, The proportion of linking with the price of ‘pool’ will be progressively reducedto incorporate the references of the futures markets, so that they represented 25% in 2024 and in 2025 they are 40% in 2025. From 2026 that reference of the future markets will rise to 55%.