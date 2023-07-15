Light informed that yesterday it presented the ongoing judicial reorganization plan before the 3rd Corporate Court of the Judicial District of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro, in accordance with the terms and conditions approved by the company’s board of directors at a meeting of the said body held on July 10 from 2023.

“The plan establishes the proposed terms and conditions regarding the main measures that may be adopted with a view to overcoming the current economic and financial situation of the company and its possible effects on some of its subsidiaries, the maintenance of services provided under the concessions owned by the Grupo Light, the continuity of its activities, the preservation of value and the promotion of its social function”, says the company, in a material fact.





















