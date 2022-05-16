They face long and dangerous journeys to leave an environment that has become inhospitable and without food and reach another that allows them to live better, but always keeping the promise to return to the places where they were born. Large or small, migratory birds account for 40 percent of the more than 10,000 known species. Some species can travel up to 16,000 kilometers twice a year, passing from Siberia to the west coast of Africa, even down to the tip of South Africa. But it is not only the fatigue of these interminable journeys that jeopardizes their survival, but also the light pollution that disorients them and, for example, every year, leads them to crash into the windows of the skyscrapers of New York.

Light pollution is on the rise around the world and it is currently estimated that over 80% of the world’s population lives under an “illuminated sky,” a figure closer to 99% in Europe and North America. According to an estimate by experts, the amount of artificial light on the earth’s surface increases by at least 2% every year.

“Natural darkness has conservation value for migratory birds as well as clean water, air and soil,” said Amy Fraenkel, executive secretary of the Convention on Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS). Light pollution contributes to the deaths of millions of birds every year. It can alter bird migration patterns, foraging behaviors, and voice communication. Attracted by artificial light at night, especially in low clouds, fog, rain, migratory birds are bewildered and can end up circling in brightly lit areas.

The depletion of energy reserves exposes them to the risk of predation and fatal collision with buildings. As a result, many governments, cities, businesses and communities around the world are already taking steps to combat light pollution. In some cities, particularly North America, initiatives such as “Lights Out” programs and bird-friendly building guidelines aim to protect migrants from light pollution by encouraging building owners and managers to shut down all lighting during the migration period. But, according to experts from the United Nations Environment Program, “more needs to be done”.