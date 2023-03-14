Abu Dhabi (Union)

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City decorated the capital’s Corniche with hundreds of geometric formations and luminous figures, to celebrate the Emirati Child’s Day, and to confirm the importance the UAE attaches to child care and protection of his rights.

The paintings included cheerful colors and formations of children wearing police uniforms, and children of determination, emphasizing the importance of their role in society.

The UAE’s heritage and its interest in the Desert Ship had a clear presence in the light formations that included children standing next to the camel. The municipality also emphasized through the light formations the importance of the family’s role in caring for and protecting the child.

The municipality was keen to ensure that the luminous formations and figures that are installed as part of the celebration of the Emirati Children’s Day are of appropriate sizes and are safe for road users, including cars and pedestrians.

The municipality confirmed that it attached great importance to security and safety standards, using the best types of electrical cables and environmentally friendly materials, in order to preserve the safety of the public. Also, all materials used in the optical engineering formations are made of safe materials that are resistant to all weather factors, with international standards in terms of security and safety.