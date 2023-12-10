The Dubai International Award for Best Sustainable Development Practices, whose 13th session is organized by Dubai Municipality, in cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, participates in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), whose activities continue until tomorrow, in Expo City. Dubai.

The award showcases its global model for evaluating and celebrating outstanding sustainability achievements, and highlighting its standards of environmental and development excellence.

Dubai Municipality organized three workshops specialized in the award, during the activities of the Conference of the Parties. The first introduced the award, while the second workshop focused on sustainability and innovation in smart construction, and the third workshop revolves around the complementary relationship between best practices and the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The Dubai International Award for Best Sustainable Development Practices aims to recognize innovative global practices that make a positive impact and improve the quality of life to advance the cities of the future.

For her part, Director of the Excellence and Knowledge Department at Dubai Municipality, Sheikha Al Rahoumi Al Muhairi, said: “The Dubai International Award for Best Sustainable Development Practices continues its role as a global platform for sharing development practices that achieve quality of life. The award’s presence at the Conference of the Parties dedicates the UAE’s pioneering role as a global platform to shed light on the most prominent models of sustainability in urban communities, ensuring the future of future generations and the planet, and supports Dubai Municipality’s keenness to highlight the pioneering model of Dubai and the UAE as an example for planning, designing and building future communities. Sustainable urbanism. She added: “With the completion of receiving all nominations for the 13th session of the Dubai International Award for Best Sustainable Development Practices, we are preparing to celebrate the winning achievements and announce the five winning projects in the first quarter of next year.”

The award includes five categories: best practices in the field of urban renewal and public spaces, the most beautiful, innovative and iconic building, best practices in the field of preserving urban food systems, best practices in addressing climate change and reducing pollution, and best practices in the field of urban infrastructure planning and management.

The “Dubai International Award for Best Sustainable Development Practices” workshops, which are held by Dubai Municipality as part of the “COP 28” work, are added to the series of initiatives undertaken by the municipality in the global event, which hosts 197 countries, in addition to the European Union, from its position as a strategic partner for the track in The conference, which invited more than 1,000 municipalities and cities to attend.