Light of your eyes tonight does not go on air: why, the reason

Tonight, Wednesday 6 October 2021, Light of your eyes is not going on air. Mediaset last week opted for a change of programming: the third episode of the fiction with Anna Valle scheduled for today was brought forward by 24 hours, broadcasting last night, October 5th. Tonight, however, space was left for the film The Lady from the Warsaw Zoo. Why this change? Simple, to avoid the clash with the match of the National team (Italy-Spain) broadcast on Rai 1. But let’s see together the complete programming (attention: there may be further changes) of the fiction which has six episodes:

First episode (episodes 1-2): Wednesday 22 September 2021

Second episode (episodes 3-4): Wednesday 29 September 2021

Third episode (episodes 5-6): Tuesday 5 October 2021

Fourth episode (episodes 7-8): Wednesday 13 October 2021

Fifth episode (episodes 9-10): Wednesday: 20 October 2021

Sixth episode (episodes 11-12): Wednesday 27 October 2021

Streaming and tv

We have seen why the Light of Your Eyes is not on the air tonight, but where to see the fiction live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, airs on Wednesday evening at 9.30 pm (approximately) on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it. Always on MediasetPlay you can review all the episodes at any time thanks to the on demand function.