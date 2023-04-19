Light of your eyes 2: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode

Tonight, Wednesday 19 April 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the second episode of Light of your eyes 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the Mediaset fiction starring Anna Valle and Giuseppe Zeno. Will Emma Conti find out who her daughter is? Fabrizio Costa has been confirmed as director of the second season. The screenplay was instead written by Eleonora Fiorini, Davide Sala and Mauro Casiraghi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

During the second episode Diana, after learning the truth about her origins, is unable to accept her identity. In an effort to stop the whirlwind of thoughts in her head, she gives in to hard drugs, putting her life in grave danger. Emma and Enrico intervene just in time and manage to save her. Diana is rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, the young woman develops a real hostility towards both Emma and Petra, the woman with whom she grew up and whom she considered her mother. Furthermore, the story of Alice, who was kidnapped and sold as a child, becomes public knowledge.

During the second episode, then, Diana decides to return to the academy. This certainly doesn’t please Vicky, who lashes out at her angrily and threatens her heavily. She claims to have discovered a secret that concerns her and wants to reveal it to Emma Conti. Diana is ready to do anything to stop her, but how far will she go? Furthermore, suddenly and without giving any explanation, Vicky makes the decision to leave for Barcelona. Meanwhile, Petra is in danger, someone is trying on her life.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the second installment of Light of your eyes 2, but what is the complete cast of the tv series of Channel 5? In the second season, in addition to Anna Valle, we also find Giuseppe Zeno. Together with them, we review the five dancers chosen by Emma and their families, but there is no shortage of new characters to fuel new mysteries. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: