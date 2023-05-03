Light of your eyes 2: previews (plot and cast) of the third episode

Tonight, Wednesday 3 April 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the fourth episode of Light of your eyes 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the Mediaset fiction starring Anna Valle and Giuseppe Zeno. Will Emma Conti find out who her daughter is? Fabrizio Costa has been confirmed as director of the second season. The screenplay was instead written by Eleonora Fiorini, Davide Sala and Mauro Casiraghi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

During the fourth episode there will be twists and turns. The events of Diana and those of Emma will hold the bench. In particular, the spoilers of the television series with Anna Valle tell that Diana will return home and will be able to find a letter that, some time before, had been written by Petra. This letter, however, will end up unleashing the girl’s wrath and anger that she will go so on her all the rage of her and she, at that point, she will realize that she needs to open up and talk to someone. The presence of Emma will once again be fundamental for her: her dance teacher will welcome the outburst of her pupil but, at the same time, will also feel the need to protect Enrico.

Emma Conti will make a discovery that will leave her deeply disturbed. The woman will come to know a secret concerning Roberto. Until now, this secret had never come to the surface: what is it about and what are the consequences it could have during the final episodes of the fiction with Anna Valle?

Cast

We have seen the plot of the fourth installment of Light of your eyes 2, but what is the complete cast of the tv series of Channel 5? In the second season, in addition to Anna Valle, we also find Giuseppe Zeno. Together with them, we review the five dancers chosen by Emma and their families, but there is no shortage of new characters to fuel new mysteries. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: