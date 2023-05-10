Light of your eyes 2: previews (plot and cast) of the fifth episode, 10 May

Tonight, Wednesday 10 May 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the fifth episode of Light of your eyes 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the Mediaset fiction starring Anna Valle and Giuseppe Zeno. Will Emma Conti find out who her daughter is? Fabrizio Costa has been confirmed as director of the second season. The screenplay was instead written by Eleonora Fiorini, Davide Sala and Mauro Casiraghi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

During the fifth episode Emma is in shock. Her brother, after having had a dramatic accident, struggles between life and death in the hospital. Roberto, in fact, is in a state of unconsciousness. Once again, Emma won’t be able to get the answers she’s been looking for. In fact, her brother is in a precarious state and this prevents him from explaining to Emma the reason for the meeting with Petra. Emma then decides to go to Petra to get the information she needs directly from her. But something goes wrong.

While Emma tries to have a confrontation with Petra, Armando intervenes and invites her to leave. Meanwhile, Petra is forced to leave Vicenza together with Diana. The woman knows that if Roberto were able to reveal the very serious things she knows about, he would endanger both her and Diana. At some point, however, what many fear happens. Roberto wakes up from the coma. However, the man assures that he does not remember anything that happened after he was released from prison and was hit by a car.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the fifth installment of Light of your eyes 2, but what is the complete cast of the tv series of Channel 5? In the second season, in addition to Anna Valle, we also find Giuseppe Zeno. Together with them, we review the five dancers chosen by Emma and their families, but there is no shortage of new characters to fuel new mysteries. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: