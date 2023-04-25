Light of your eyes 2 streaming and live TV: where to see the third episode

This evening, Tuesday 25 April 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the third episode of Luce dei tue occhi 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the Mediaset fiction starring Anna Valle and Giuseppe Zeno. Will Emma Conti find out who her daughter is? Fabrizio Costa has been confirmed as director of the second season. The screenplay was instead written by Eleonora Fiorini, Davide Sala and Mauro Casiraghi. Where to see Light of Your Eyes 2 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Tuesday or Wednesday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5. But what will happen? Despite the pain of not being able to find her daughter, Emma Conti knows that life must go on and she feels she has a moral responsibility towards her pupils, who consider her as a second mother. But a series of shocking revelations and some mysterious disappearances force Emma to review her plans, and to divide herself between the role of teacher and that of investigator. A thriller investigation that constitutes the red thread of this season, a thread that intersects with the battle not to lose Enrico’s love.

Light of your eyes 2 live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Light of your eyes 2 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Canale 5? In all, six episodes will be broadcast: the first on Wednesday 12 April 2023; the sixth and last Wednesday 17 May 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):