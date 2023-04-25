Light of your eyes 2: previews (plot and cast) of the third episode

Tonight, Tuesday 25 April 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the third episode of Light of your eyes 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the Mediaset fiction starring Anna Valle and Giuseppe Zeno. Will Emma Conti find out who her daughter is? Fabrizio Costa has been confirmed as director of the second season. The screenplay was instead written by Eleonora Fiorini, Davide Sala and Mauro Casiraghi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

During the third episode Emma will make a macabre discovery. In the place where a murder seems to have taken place, the woman finds a bracelet that belongs to Diana. The situation is set to deteriorate rapidly. Miranda, in fact, reads a note and misunderstands the content. Thus, she lashes out at Emma’s daughter, accusing her of being somehow guilty of that crime.

Diana, on the other hand, gets into trouble. In fact, the police investigate her because they are suspected of having to do with a murder. Emma and Petra do everything they can to keep Diana safe, but the two women – despite sharing a shared purpose – are unable to establish an alliance. It is above all Petra Novak who resists and she has a very specific reason. The woman is increasingly attracted to Enrico. The tensions that characterize Emma’s life also influence the serenity of the dancers, who find themselves facing a moment of obvious crisis. Emma does everything in her power to try to keep the group together, without giving up the truth.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the third installment of Light of your eyes 2, but what is the complete cast of the tv series of Channel 5? In the second season, in addition to Anna Valle, we also find Giuseppe Zeno. Together with them, we review the five dancers chosen by Emma and their families, but there is no shortage of new characters to fuel new mysteries. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: