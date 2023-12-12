'Luz de Esperanza', the most recent soap opera America Television, premiered to occupy the time slot of 'Perdóname', another work by Michelle Alexander that recently concluded. This new series is a spin-off of 'Moonlight', a fiction that had 3 seasons and ended its broadcast in September of this year. The plot reintroduces André Silva and Naima Luna in their roles as León Zárate and Luz, his daughter, respectively.

The premiere of the series, which took place on Monday, December 11, turned out to be very promising, but did it manage to surpass the audience in 'There is room at the bottom', the colossus of said television network? In the following article, we will provide you with all the details about which program had the highest rating on that date.

Did 'Light of Hope' beat 'At the bottom there is room' in ratings?

In his debut, 'Light of hope' got a pretty high rating, since it achieved a score of 16.9according to the statistics of Kantar/Ibope Media. However, this was not enough to defeat 'There is room at the bottom'historic América Televisión series, which obtained 18.3 pointspositioning itself as a complete leader in its schedule.

'At the bottom there is room' presented Pía Olivo, a fictional character created by Diego Montalbán. Photo: composition LR/América TV

However, both productions led the general rating on December 11, as they were followed by 'This is war', which scored 13 points; 'Magaly TV La Firm', with 8.9 points; 'Dad in trouble', with 7.6 points, and 'La banda del Chino', which obtained 7 points.

Given these numbers, the producer of the novel, Michelle Alexander, only had words of gratitude to the public for their preference. “I am deeply grateful for the warm reception that 'Luz de Esperanza' has received. “It is an honor to see how the public has connected with our story, a reflection of the passion and hard work of the entire team,” she noted.

For his part, the protagonist of the story, Andre Silva, was also excited about this project, as well as about people's preference. “We are very happy and grateful that we have been able to enter the hearts of Peruvian homes again. It was a powerful chapter, with unexpected twists, that allowed us to go through many emotions. “This is just the beginning, great chapters and many surprises are coming in this great story,” said the actor.

What is 'Light of Hope' about?

As shown in the various advances of the novel, 'Light of hope' shows us the dramatic story of León and Luna, father and daughter, who will separate after they suffer a car accident. After that experience, Luna was kidnapped by the wife of the mayor of the community, who was the real person responsible for the 'León de la Cumbia' accident, who will suffer memory loss and must find her way back to be able to return to her daughter. .

What is the cast of 'Light of Hope'?

André Silva as León Zárate

Naima Luna as Luz Zárate

Silvia Bardales as Guillermina

Stefano Salvini as Benito

Sebastián Ligarde as Adán Cruces

Wendy Vásquez as Agatha

Alberick García as Manuel Soto

Martín Martínez as Petronilo

Ale Muller as Elisa

Gianfranco Bustios as Santi

Ivanna Vernal as Juanita

Pablo Teruya as Willy

