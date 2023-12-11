América Televisión will premiere today, Monday the 11th, 'Luz de Esperanza', a novel by Michelle Alexander. The progress of this new project from the production company has managed to captivate followers on the networks, who were already asking for the release date. The request has been fulfilled, since the launch of this series is now official. It is necessary to mention that this installment will be the replacement for 'Perdóname', which came to an end last week. If you want to know more about the time and what this second season will be about, we will tell you here.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Light of Hope', cast: which actors will be in Michelle Alexander's new novel?

What will 'Light of Hope' be about?

In the trailer, we see Lion And your daughter Light enjoying a joyful trip, but an accident separates them. The girl is captured by malicious individuals who take her away from her father. These characters would be responsible for the tragedy that happened to both of them. Without a doubt, this story promises more drama, since little Luz will have to deal with her father's memory loss.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Forgive me': watch the FINAL CHAPTER of the novel again with Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos

What time will the premiere of 'Luz de Esperanza' be?

This novel by America TV will be released today, Monday, December 11, at 9:30 pm after 'There is room at the bottom'. This confirms the replacement of the previous series 'Forgive me', of which it is still unknown if there will be a second season.

Who are the actors who will work in 'Luz de Esperanza'?

The actors of this new fiction From the Productions neighborhood They are some famous people in the field, but there are also small talents that will shine in this new story of León and Luz.

André Silva as León Zárate

Naima Luna as Luz Zárate

Silvia Bardales as Guillermina

Stefano Salvini as Benito

Sebastián Ligarde as Adán Cruces

Wendy Vásquez as Agatha

Alberick García as Manuel Soto

Martín Martínez as Petronilo

Ale Muller as Elisa

Gianfranco Bustios as Santi

Ivanna Vernal as Juanita

Pablo Teruya as Willy

#39Light #hope39 #GRAN #ESTRENO #time #André #Silva