‘Light of hope’ is the new proposal of America Television to replace the place of ‘Perdóname’, a novel that came to an end last Friday. This series is the most recent production by Michelle Alexander and it is a spin-off of ‘Luz de Luna’, a fiction that ended in September and had three seasons. ‘Light of hope’ will once again feature in the leading roles with Andre Silva and Naima Lunawho will play León Zárate and his daughter Luz, respectively.

But they will be joined by a cast of renowned actors, some of whom already participated in ‘Luz de Luna’, and other new characters who promise to enchant all viewers. In the following note we will introduce you to the entire cast of ‘Light of hope’a novel that will be released on Monday, December 11, after ‘At the bottom there is room’.

What is the cast of ‘Light of Hope’?

1. André Silva as León Zárate

The 40-year-old multifaceted actor will once again play León Zárate, better known as ‘El León de la Cumbia’. In this new ‘Light of Hope’ story, his character will suffer a serious car accident in which the mayor of the city would be involved, which causes him to lose his memory.

André Silva as León Zárate. Photo: América TV

2. Naima Luna as Luz Zárate

The young actress, who starred in the three seasons of ‘Luz de Luna’ alongside Andrés Silva, returns to the role that touched all viewers. In this new novel, Luz will separate from her father after the accident they had and they will make her believe that he is dead. However, she will not give up and will try to escape from Ágatha’s clutches to reunite with León.

Naima Luna as Luz Zárate. Photo: América TV

3. Silvia Bardales as Guillermina

The remembered actress, who dedicated herself to comedy for several years, joins the franchise as Guillermina, a friend of León’s mother, who is the victim of injustice on the part of the mayor: he intends to take away the land where he has a shelter and, of course, taking with him the children he keeps in his care.

Silvia Bardales as Guillermina. Photo: América TV

4. Stefano Salvini as Benito

The 31-year-old actor, who participated in novels such as ‘Red Bracelets’ (2015), ‘Mother’s Love’ (2015), ‘My Three Marys’ (2016), ‘Little Women’ (2017), among others, will play Benito in ‘Light of Hope’. In fiction, his character is a nurse, who will take care of León, who has serious injuries after his accident.

Stefano Salvini as Benito. Photo: Instagram Stefano Salvini

5. Sebastián Ligarde as Adán Cruces

The renowned Mexican actor Sebastián Ligarde, who gave life to Adán, villain of the third season of ‘Luz de Luna’, will reprise that role in ‘Luz de Esperanza’. Ligarde indicated at the press conference that he feels grateful for the expressions of affection that he received in Peru and that he will spend the end of the year holidays in our country.

Sebastián Ligarde as Adam. Photo: América TV

Who completes the cast of ‘Light of Hope’?

Wendy Vásquez as Agatha

Alberick García as Manuel Soto

Andrea Alvarado as Anita

Martín Martínez as Petronilo

Ale Muller as Elisa

Gianfranco Bustios as Santi

Ivanna Vernal as Juanita

Pablo Teruya as Willy

