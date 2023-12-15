The trailer Of Light No Firethe new title from Hello Games, has beaten that of Marvel's Blade and established itself as the most watched of The Game Awards 2023 with 9.8 million views.

A true open world, Light No Fire has generated great enthusiasm also based on the work that Sean Murray's team has done for transform No Man's Sky in the game it should have been.

But let's get back to the numbers: the equally well-received announcement trailer for Marvel's Blade totaled 4.3 million views, surpassing the trailer for God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla with its 3.8 million views.