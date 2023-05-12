In recent years, the heavyweight battle in Dutch judo has mainly been between the now retired Henk Grol and Roy Meyer. A ‘new’ star has emerged in the world of mastodons: 24-year-old Jelle Snippe from Enschede. De Tukker, who recently floored everyone at a grand slam, will make his debut on Saturday at the World Cup in Qatar. “Paris is now more in the picture.”

#Light #Jelle #Snippe #beat #bears #weighing #kilos #Judo #World #Championships