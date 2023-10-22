Opel has a new heart. There were once models like the Rekord, later the Omega or the Astra, which were in second place in the German registration statistics for many years, but today it is the small car Corsa. It has been in the range since 1982, is now in its sixth generation on Europe’s roads and has been built more than 14.5 million times. The model produced in Zaragoza, Spain, accounts for 30 to 40 percent of Opel’s total vehicle sales today. There are already hip advertisements on television for the new edition of the bestseller, which will have its dealer premiere next weekend.

The most important Corsa is now the purely electric version, which has been on the market since 2019. He accounts for 30 percent of orders. From now on there are two different engines. In addition to the previous one with 136 hp, a new, more efficient engine with 20 hp more power and a technically upgraded battery is being offered. It has 51 instead of 50 kWh, uses 102 instead of 216 cells and is five kilos lighter at 340 kilograms. Both engines have a maximum torque of 260 Newton meters, and as before there are three driving modes, with 180, 220 or the full Nm available. Both E-Corsas are limited to 150 km/h and charge with a maximum of 100 kW.