7/15/2023 – 7:17 pm

Light’s Debenture Investment Fund Management Committee – which represents more than three million individual investors who, through investment funds or directly, lent R$ 5 billion to the company – released, this Saturday, 15, a note regarding the company’s judicial recovery plan presented on Friday, the 14th.

The group’s expectation is that Light will publish a new recovery plan, which will share the burden of rebalancing the company between debenture holders and shareholders.

“We continue to assert that the Light does not need to impose its creditors on a harmful process of this magnitude. Light SESA has instruments in its concession contract that allow for this correction and should be required by the Regulator.”

The note mentions that the creditors “loaned BRL 5 billion for the improvement of electricity supply services in Rio de Janeiro”, but feels dissatisfied with “the integrality of the sacrifice to the financial rebalancing of Light SESA to the creditors and, thus , transfers wealth to the shareholder, which is illegal, immoral and unfair”.

“Light SESA’s Debenture Holders Group remains engaged in good faith and available to negotiate a plan that (i) does not incur illegality, (ii) ensures Light SESA’s economic viability, (iii) improves the company’s corporate governance , (iv) while distributing the sacrifices fairly and equitably among the various stakeholders.”























