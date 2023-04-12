By Leticia Fucuchima

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Light has filed a precautionary measure with a request for an injunction to temporarily suspend the requirement to pay debts and to seek collective mediation with creditors, the electricity company said in a material fact on Tuesday.

The document, filed the day before in secrecy of justice and of an urgent nature, seen by Reuters, only involves financial creditors, such as Citibank, Morgan Stanley, Santander, Bradesco and Itaú, in addition to XP, the FIDC Light fund and DTVMs.

The total financial debts encompassed by the injunction is not informed, and in the document the company’s lawyers only state that it is a “significant amount that will soon be demanded in its entirety from the Plaintiffs (companies of the Light group)”.

The measure comes after Light started, last month, talks with creditors to renegotiate debts, in an effort to improve its capital structure and preserve cash.

The measure does not involve suspension of payments by Light of intrasectoral obligations, such as those related to the distributor’s contracts with generators, transmitters and sectorial charges, highlighted the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).

“Obligations with suppliers of services, equipment, labor and employees are also fully preserved”, added Aneel in a press release.

IN SEARCH OF MEDIATION

In the request for an injunction, the company requests the establishment of a collective mediation procedure with the parties regarding the financial obligations, emphasizing that it does not have the objective of “suppressing” payments, but rather “making feasible a path through which the Light Group can readjust its financial obligations in order to make them compatible with reality”.

The company also said that it intends, with the precautionary measure, “to inhibit the precipitation of judicial measures that generate a ‘cascading effect’ of collection”.

At the end of 2022, Light’s consolidated net debt was BRL 9 billion, with more than BRL 3 billion due in 2023 and 2024.

Among the reasons for the recent worsening of its financial situation, the electricity company cited the “worsening of the notorious and peculiar context of public security in the State of Rio de Janeiro”, a situation that prevents it from operating in some places in its concession area, leading to to revenue losses from energy theft, for example.

“Disregarding the particularities of Rio de Janeiro means turning a blind eye to the reality endured by the population of Rio de Janeiro and overcome by Grupo Light on a daily basis in order to provide the service adequately”.

In addition, the company pointed out as an aggravating factor the fact that, after the downgrading of its credit ratings by risk rating agencies, some creditors initiated “extra-contractual measures to accelerate debts”.

“The FI-FGTS, in turn, took advantage of a contractual provision that authorized it to mature in advance the entire debt in the event of a significant rating downgrade”, he exemplified.

The request for an injunction to stop collections and initiate mediation with creditors has been used by companies, more recently, as a “preparatory measure” for future requests for judicial recovery, points out Renato Scardoa, partner at SDS Advogados, a firm specializing in small and medium-sized companies. companies in crisis.

However, the judicial and extrajudicial recovery regimes, in theory, would not be applicable in the case of Light, as it is a concessionaire of public electricity services.

Scardoa criticized the fact that the action took place in secrecy of justice, evaluating that the company used a “biased” interpretation of the Mediation Law.

“What the law says is that the mediation procedures have to be confidential, and not the judicial procedure where it will be conducted. In my view, the process has to run open, for the knowledge of the general public, and negotiations must take place behind closed doors”, says the lawyer.

He also claims that his office, which is advising suppliers of other companies in difficulty, such as Americanas and Petrópolis, has already talked and mapped “between 20 and 30” suppliers of Light to advise on future unfolding of the process.

LIGHT IN FOCUS

Light is responsible for distributing energy in more than 30 municipalities in Rio de Janeiro and is facing a serious economic-financial imbalance, in the midst of difficulties in combating energy theft and returning billions of dollars in tax credits to consumers.

The situation has worsened this year, as the maturity of a significant part of the company’s debts approaches, while the future of the distribution concession, which expires in mid-2026, remains uncertain.

Light’s chief executive, Octavio Lopes, said at the end of March that the company was looking for a “sustainable solution” to its indebtedness, which could first involve short-term cash flow needs.

After the declarations about the renegotiation of debts, risk classification agencies again cut the credit ratings of the electric company. Fitch considered that Light’s access to financing is “limited and/or very costly”, due to current market conditions and its credit profile.

Moody’s said last Friday that the Light’s new Caa3 rating implies a high probability of default with an average recovery rate for borrowers between 65% and 80%.

Even with the recent financial downturn, Light has been reinforcing that it is in compliance with sectoral obligations and that the company is complying with regulatory targets.

This Tuesday, Aneel said that, even before the publication of Light’s financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, it had placed the company in a “differentiated regime” for monitoring its economic and financial indicators.

In the so-called “Results Plan”, Light agrees with Aneel on the actions necessary for the sustainability of the concession, said the regulator, adding that “it will adopt the necessary, preventive and/or coercive measures” to ensure adequate provision of energy distribution. electricity by the company.