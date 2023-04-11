By Leticia Fucuchima

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) -Light has filed a precautionary measure with a request for an injunction to temporarily suspend the requirement to pay “certain financial obligations”, the electric power company said in a material fact on Tuesday.

The measure comes after Light started, last month, talks with creditors to renegotiate debts, in an effort to improve its capital structure and preserve cash.

The company did not specify which debts are involved in the injunction, which was filed in court secrecy and on an urgent basis.

Light also requested the initiation of a collective mediation procedure with the parties regarding financial obligations.

“The precautionary measure is the most appropriate measure, at this time, to allow and enable the readjustment and/or equalization of the covered obligations”, said the company.

Light is responsible for distributing energy in 31 municipalities in Rio de Janeiro and faces a serious economic-financial imbalance, amidst the difficulty of combating energy theft and the return of billionaire amounts in tax credits to consumers.

The situation has worsened this year, as the maturity of a significant part of the company’s debts approaches, while the future of the distribution concession, which expires in mid-2026, remains uncertain.

Light’s chief executive, Octavio Lopes, said at the end of March that the company was looking for a “sustainable solution” to its indebtedness, which could first involve short-term cash flow needs.

After the declarations about the renegotiation of debts, risk classification agencies again cut the credit ratings of the electric company. Fitch considered that Light’s access to financing is “limited and/or very costly”, due to current market conditions and its credit profile.

Moody’s said last Friday that the Light’s new Caa3 rating implies a high probability of default with an average recovery rate for borrowers between 65% and 80%.

