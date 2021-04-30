The Palos de la Frontera combined cycle plant (Huelva), in a file image.

The comparison effect threatens to distort all economic magnitudes in the coming months, and inflation is no exception. Prices rose 2.2% in April compared to the same month in 2020, according to the preliminary reading that the INE has published this Thursday. But the data contains many readings, beyond the most obvious: that the cost of living rises.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is rebounding strongly, yes, at the highest rate in two and a half years. And it is most likely that the escalation will continue in the coming months, on the back of the brutal rise in electricity and oil prices that have left behind the well in which it was plunged a year ago. However, all the economists consulted hope that this increase in prices is temporary and advocate focusing on core inflation, which is contained and is a thermometer of the real situation.

Is it higher than expected?

In the case of the general index, yes. CaixaBank’s analysis division, for example, expected 1.6%, four tenths less. The underlying – a metric that does not take into account the most volatile components, energy and unprocessed food -, however, has remained at 0%, the lowest figure in seven years and three tenths lower to the one registered in March. “And the latter is the most important, the one that sets the trend. It is the one you have to pay attention to and it has behaved well, I would say even better than expected ”, assesses Leopoldo Torralba, deputy chief economist at Arcano Research. “The underlying is the one that tells us about the cyclical position of the economy”, remarked by telephone the general director of Economy and Statistics of the Bank of Spain, Óscar Arce.

Why do headline and core inflation follow such divergent paths?

Above all, due to the rise in energy prices compared to April 2020. “This 2.2% inflation is almost all due to energy,” slides Ángel Talavera, chief economist for Europe at the Oxford Economics consultancy. Fuels have returned to pre-crisis levels and, according to the latest data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), electricity today is around 65 euros per MWh in the wholesale market. This value, in the area of ​​historical highs, is even above the levels of last January, when the snowfall caused by the storm Filomena triggered demand and short-circuited supply. And it is three and a half times higher than a year ago, in full confinement.

Why did the light go up in April?

“Above all, because the price of CO2 is rising,” replies Natalia Fabra, professor of Economics at the Carlos III University of Madrid specializing in energy issues. “After Europe has raised the ambition to reduce emissions, it has more than doubled. In April of last year a ton cost, on average, 20 euros, and now we are at 45. This raises the price of the retail and wholesale electricity market ”. Unlike in January, with Filomena, gas “is not particularly expensive” and the wholesale price of the Spanish market, which is later transferred to the electricity bill of homes and companies, is “at levels rarely seen” .

However, Fabra says, the EU is not to blame for having caused an increase in emission rights. “That’s fine; the aberration is that combined cycle (gas) plants, practically the only ones that emit CO2, are the ones that set the price. The Government has to say something about it: it is a benefit that has fallen from the sky for electricity companies ”, he criticizes.

For the next few months, the economist believes that, starting from such high levels, “electricity prices can only go down.” But he warns that the rates for homes “will continue to be very high.” “If the way in which the price of electricity is determined does not change, the only way out for prices to fall is for demand to fall and the weight of renewables rises” in the mix.

And the fuels?

A liter of diesel today costs 1.18 euros on average at Spanish gas stations, according to the latest weekly oil bulletin from the European Union. They are almost 20 cents more than a year ago, but also slightly less than weeks before the first state of alarm. The same can be said for gasoline. Here, the rise has to do, therefore, almost entirely with the effect compared to an April 2020 in which the pandemic brought oil to an area of ​​historical lows and which even produced negative prices in the US market.

The effect on inflation, however, seems temporary. Few analysis houses believe that crude can return to the levels of a decade ago, when it was flying above $ 100 a barrel. Today, with the brent By the late 1970s, virtually all observers see the range between the 60s and 80s as the most likely scenario. Fuels, therefore, may rise a bit more in the coming months. But its hike up seems short.

How does it affect the pocket of consumers?

As always when prices rise, the recent spike in inflation has a negative impact on families’ pockets. Especially in an environment in which there are no – much less – large salary increases in the coming months. “Families notice that certain products are more expensive, that’s obvious,” says Rosa Duce, chief economist at Deutsche Bank Spain. “But the reality is that this does not imply a change in the pattern of household consumption as long as these increases are not permanent, and we do not believe that they are.”

So will purchasing power drop this year?

Everything points to yes, albeit moderately: it is most likely that salary revisions will remain, in practically all sectors, below general inflation and that purchasing power will fall. Despite the ERTE, since the economic recovery is already underway, unemployment will close 2021 far from the pre-crisis levels —in fact, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) believes that it will not do so until, at the earliest, 2027—, “and, in In this scenario, employees will not be able to make major revisions, ”explains Torralba, from Arcano. “In any case, we do not believe that the loss of purchasing power will be great.”

Duce also believes that “there may be a loss of purchasing power” in 2021 but that, in any case, it will be low and that it will have more to do with wage increases that “will continue to be very limited, not only in Spain but throughout the world. world, because the labor market situation continues to be very complicated ”than with the rise in prices.

Are further increases in inflation expected in the coming months?

Most likely, yes. The half dozen analysts consulted believe that the slightly upward trend will continue, although in any case below the 2% set by the European Central Bank (ECB) as a target for its monetary policy. The chief economist of Deutsche Bank Spain believes that “at most” inflation will close 2021 at 1.5%, “a very low rise if the environment of zero or directly negative interest rates is taken into account.” And Arcano Research analysts point to a rise of between 1.5% and 2%, “still with a significant excess supply of productive factors.”

“Some months in the remainder of the year we will have rates that can clearly exceed 2%. Some signs of slight inflationary pressure are appearing, but as long as the underlying is low, we believe that the effect will be quite temporary ”, Arce, from the Bank of Spain, says.

Is there a risk that prices will run wild?

Not for now. “No runaway inflation,” Arce sentence. “Neither in Spain nor in Europe are there inflationary risks”, completes Duce. “The rise is temporary and has a lot to do with the base effect [comparación], which is unfavorable. At the end of the year, in fact, we expect it to go down again ”. Until unemployment “does not normalize at pre-pandemic levels (14%) and wages rise,” Torralba completes, “there is no risk of an exaggerated inflationary acceleration. When the base effect wears off [comparación], the rises will be much lower. That is our central stage ”.

“We do not have any inflation problem, neither in Spain nor in Europe, and the normal thing is that we return to levels of one and a peak as soon as we do not have factors that distort the figure,” says Talavera, from Oxford Economics. “The data of one or two months can be very noisy, but you have to look at the long term and there are no grounds to expect a big rise. There is no need to make alarmist readings ”.

And that the ECB has to reverse its monetary policy?

That scenario also seems very distant, for the sake of countries like Spain, which needs the action in Frankfurt to finance itself at rates as low as the current ones. Although in its latest forecasts, published just a month and a half ago, the Eurobanco sees a slightly higher price rise this year (1.5%, five tenths more than expected until then), the rise is temporary. “Those who have been saying, in a preconceived way, that we must begin to change monetary policy, will speak more after data like today’s. But I think the mistake of [Jean Claude] Trichet [que subió a destiempo el precio del dinero, abortando la recuperación europea tras la Gran Recesión] it is still deeply engraved in the memory and it will not be repeated, ”slides Talavera.

“Long-term expectations are well anchored. And, especially in the case of Europe – where they have been below 2% for too long – if this serves to revive long-term expectations, it is even positive. Even if we had inflation slightly above 2% for several months in a row, we must resist the temptation to tighten monetary policy ”, closes the head of economic analysis at the Bank of Spain.