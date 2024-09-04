Imagine a artificial heart able to grow with you, simply thanks to light. This is the new device created for children born with ventricular problems. The revolutionary feature? It does not require replacements as you grow.

How the Artificial Heart That Grows With Light Works

The device is based on special polymers that, when stimulated by light, are able to expand. This cutting-edge technology was developed by the research group at Drexel University in the United States, led by Christopher Rodell, and presented in Denver during the Meeting of the American Chemical Society.

The problem with traditional shunts

For children born with problems in ventriclesthe traditional solution is the surgical implantation of devices called shunts. These are essentially tubes that allow the heart to function normally. However, the problem is that, as you grow, you have to undergo further surgery, often open chest, to replace the shunt with a larger one. “These children often have to face another two or three, maybe even four surgeries just to implant a slightly larger tube,” he explains Rodell. These interventions can be very complex and dangerous.

The innovative solution: Shunts that expand with light

The researchers’ idea was to develop shunts that could expand on command. These shunts are coated internally with a hydrogel, a substance composed of polymers that retain water. When exposed to a light source, these polymers they release water and expand. This means that it is possible to intervene in the shunt already implanted by inserting a cannula into an artery near the armpit.

Through this cannula, a thin optical fiber carries a beam of light that, once close to the internal walls of the tube, expands its diameter by up to 40%. In practice, the shunt can go from a minimum diameter of 3.5 millimeters to a maximum of 5 millimeters.

A promising future

This innovative solution is minimally invasive and is based on already tested and biocompatible materials. The next steps include animal testing, with the hope to be able to quickly reach clinical use in humans.

In short, this technology could revolutionize the lives of children with ventricular problems, reducing drastically the need for repeated surgeries and improving long-term quality of life.

