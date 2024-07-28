Governador Island, in the northern part of Rio, and Paquetá Island, in Guanabara Bay, have seen constant power outages

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveirasaid this Saturday (27.Jul.2024) that the concession for the distribution of energy from Light may not be renewed after constant power outages on Ilha do Governador, in the northern part of Rio, and also on Ilha de Paquetá, located in Guanabara Bay.

According to the minister, the company is committed to ensuring uninterrupted supply.

“We will demand that distributors provide energy and guarantee dignity to people. I hope that today is truly a turning point and that the private sector fully understands the rules that are in place.”said Silveira, who was with the mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) and the Light board, at the concessionaire’s substation in the Tauá neighborhood.

On the 14th, a blackout hit Governador Island, which lasted about two hours. In some places, the power took longer to return.

Paes criticized the company’s delay in solving the problems. “Some meetings have already been held between the city government and Light and we have seen a certain amount of pushing and procrastination on Light’s part. I have heard the explanations, but the island’s population is rightly outraged and it is unacceptable that we allow this to continue happening. This is a good time, because I know that there is a demand for the renewal of the concession. Our role is to demand, pressure and ask that the Ministry be tough with Light.”he said.

Light

The president of Light, Alexander Ferreira Nogueirasaid that the blackouts are caused by illegal connections and fraud in the distribution network. He promised to maintain the power generation capacity until the completion of the works in November.

“Today we have two new power transmission feeders on Governador Island and we will build a third feeder later. Our commitment is to have teams mobilized here on the island, a very specific contingent to quickly carry out maneuvers in the event of a power outage. Light’s commitment is to carry out the structural works and maintain power on Governador Island.”he stated.

Customers who have suffered damage to electrical and electronic devices can go to Light branches on Ilha do Governador or access the website agenciavirtual.light.com.br. The request must be made by the account holder, with the invoice for the damaged device or a quote from an authorized company. After the request, the dealership analyzes the information provided by the customer, checks the history of occurrences in its system and sends a response to the consumer.

With information from Brazil Agency.