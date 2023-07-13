Drink plenty of water, even if you are not thirsty. This is the first rule suggested by the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip) to protect children from heatstroke or cramps. Not only that, on very hot days like the ones we are experiencing, it is useful to make the little ones wear loose, light-colored clothes and light hats, limit physical activity outdoors in the central hours of the day and educate children to go cool places sheltered from the sun, to rest and hydrate immediately whenever they feel overheated.

At the beach – reports a Sip note – pay attention to the times, especially with very young children. The ideal time to take them to the beach is until 9.30-10 in the morning and after 4.30 in the afternoon, always taking into account the outside temperatures. Don’t forget to use sunscreens with a high protection factor (+50 up to the age of three and with physical filters, at least +30 after that, but pay attention to the phototype of the child, who requires greater protection especially if light, while under 6 months of life creams are not recommended as the skin is very thin and delicate, therefore more permeable to any chemical substances present in the protections) and frequently wet the head and neck with fresh water, especially if the children are exposed to heat for a long time.

“To maintain a constant body temperature between 35 and 37 and a half degrees – specifies Annamaria Staiano, president of Sip – the body generates heat and disperses it by cooling down thanks to perspiration. This natural cooling system, when it’s very hot can progressively ‘go into crisis’: this causes the body temperature to reach dangerous levels. Intense heat, associated with other factors such as humidity, closed places, poor ventilation, thick clothes, can be the cause of heat-related pathologies”.

“First of all, it is advisable to avoid exposure during the hottest hours of the day – adds Staiano – therefore taking a break, perhaps at lunchtime, even on days spent at the beach, a good way to defend yourself is to stay in the shade, in a if possible ventilated, drink and avoid too demanding meals favoring the consumption of fruit and vegetables. It should be remembered that these indications also apply to the elderly and grandparents, another fragile and precious category to protect”.

But how does heatstroke manifest itself and what to do? It is a medical emergency that can be life-threatening – warn pediatricians – In heatstroke, the body is no longer able to regulate the temperature, which can rise to exceed 41.1°C, causing damage to the brain or even possible death if not treated quickly. Intensive and urgent medical attention is needed to control and lower body temperature. Children are at risk of heat stroke if they are overdressed or engaged in vigorous physical activity in very hot weather and don’t drink enough fluids.

Heatstroke can also occur when a child is left in or trapped in a car on a hot day. When the outside temperature is 34°C, the temperature inside a car can reach 52°C in just 20 minutes. Symptoms of a child with heat stroke are: severe headache, weakness, dizziness, confusion, nausea, rapid breathing and heart rate, loss of consciousness, convulsions, little or no sweating, red, hot, and dry weather and body temperature above 40° C. When heatstroke occurs, call 118 immediately.

Heat cramps are sudden, very painful, short-lived muscle contractions affecting the muscles of the legs, arms and abdomen. They can occur during or after intense physical activity in extreme heat conditions and are due to the significant loss of fluids and salts due to intense sweating. While very painful, heat cramps themselves aren’t serious, but they can be the first sign of more serious heat illness, so they should be treated right away to avoid problems. In this case, Sip recommends, it is necessary to stop exercising immediately, take the child to a cool place making him sit or lie down and offer him drinks containing sugars and mineral salts (sports drinks). Stretching and gentle massage of the involved muscles are also helpful in relieving symptoms.

For a safe summer, the handbook on what it is good to know and do for a living is available on the Sip website (https://sip.it/2022/07/14/estate-e-bambini-istruzioni-per-luso/). in peace the summer with the little ones. Sixteen questions and sixteen answers to the most frequent doubts of parents: from food to air conditioning to mosquitoes.