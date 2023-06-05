Electric company is in the process of judicial recovery, but agreement with Rio government lasts until 2026

The Light group, responsible for supplying electricity in Rio de Janeiro, asked to renew, in advance, the concession contract for another 30 years in the capital and in part of the state.

According to the statement (here’s the full – 62 KB) issued by Light on Friday (2.Jun.2023), the request was forwarded to the Ministry of Mines and Energy and Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency).

The contract in force ends on June 4, 2026. However, it establishes that the company, if it wants to renew the concession, needs to notify 3 years before the end of the agreement.

The bodies have 18 months to manifest and present the terms for the renewal of the concession to take place.

According to the company’s website, Light serves 31 municipalities in Rio de Janeiro and approximately 11.6 million consumers.