The National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) reported and the National Disaster Prevention Center reported that In the last 24 hours the Popocatépetl volcano recorded 9 exhalations and 1,394 minutes of tremor.

The Popocatépetl volcano continues to show activity, remaining at the phase 2 yellow alert level, said the CNPC.

Although So far it does not represent a significant risk For the population, a slight ash fall has been recorded in several locations in the state of Puebla, such as San Matías Tlalancaleca, Tlahuapan, Domingo Arenas, Puebla capital, San Pedro Cholula, San Andrés Cholula, Tepeaca and Cuautlancingo.

Civil Protection of the State of Mexico He pointed out that during the night of Saturday and early Sunday morning, Don Goyo continued with harmonic tremor accompanied by a constant emission of water vapor and gas with low ash content no higher than 800 meters.

Meanwhile, Civil Protection of Puebla indicated that given the constant activity of the volcano, the municipalities with a record of ash fall are: Tlalancaleca, Santa Rita Tlahuapan, Domingo Arenas, Puebla Capital, San Pedro Cholula, San Andrés Cholula, San Juan Cuautlancingo, Amozoc de Mota and Tepeaca.

Cenapred has been closely monitoring the activity of the volcano in the last 24 hours. During this period, low intensity exhalations and moderate ash emissions, reaching maximum heights of approximately 1,600 meters above the crater.

Until 9:00 a.m. this Sunday, March 10, the height of the emission is around 800 meters, with the ash dispersing towards the northeastern sector of the volcano.

The population is urged to take precautions in case of ash fall, following the recommendations provided by the authorities.

These measures include covering the nose and mouth with a scarf or face mask, cleaning the eyes and throat with pure water, and protecting the head with a cap or hat. It is also advisable to avoid the accumulation of ash on roofs and patios, as well as protect water containers to avoid contamination.

It is important to highlight that the current activity of the volcano has not reached the intensity levels recorded in previous years.

Despite this, it remains the Volcanic Alert Traffic Light at the yellow level phase 2 as a preventive measure.

The authorities ask the population to stay informed through official sources and ignore rumors, in addition to respecting the exclusion radius of 12 kilometers from the crater.

The Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection pointed out that according to the monitoring report at Popocatépetl, the emission of water vapor with light volcanic ash content is observed; The plume would move to the North – Northeast without affecting Mexico City.