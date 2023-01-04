Light art | Smoking cars bring the reality of war to the center of Helsinki

The Lux Helsinki event will feature a Czech artist’s work consisting of four smoking car scraps.

burned, rusty, twisted, bullet-holed, smoking wrecks of cars. Inside, there is light and smoke billowing out, as if the cars had been on fire not long ago.

Until a year ago, these cars were the apple of their Ukrainian owners’ eyes and in daily use in Butša, Hostomel and Irpin.

Until the war came, which destroyed dreams and property. People had to flee, property was at the mercy of the occupiers. The destruction was revealed when the occupiers had to retreat.

Now these cars Anna Denisova Jeep, Oleksij Kabanets gas, Oleksandr Kovalchyk too Audi and Tetjana’s Mini, are in Helsinki as part of a Czech artist Maxim Velčovskýn of the work.

The work on display at the Lux Helsinki light art event The Physical Possibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living can be seen in front of the Music Hall for five evenings. In connection with the cars, there are stories from their owners.

“On March 5, the Russians broke into Irpin, and that’s why we decided to escape along the Romaniv bridge,” writes Oleksij Kabanets, for example.

“Unfortunately, the car ran out of fuel and we wouldn’t have made it across, so we decided to leave the car and walk to the bridge. – – Already in the evening I heard from our neighbors that after we left there were heavy blows and a lot of destruction. Especially our house and our neighbor’s house were hit, causing burning pieces of the roof to fall on top of our car, which caught fire and was destroyed. The text ‘K22z’ on the car refers to our address ‘Kiovankatu building 22z’, and it was done by our neighbors so that the car could be better identified.”

Maxim Velčovský says that the purpose of the work is to bring the reality of war into view in city centers, such as now in Helsinki.

“I got the first idea for the piece after I saw Czech claims on Facebook that the war is only going on in Donetsk and Luhansk and that the rest of the Ukrainians don’t have a problem, they watch the battles on TV and spend time in their summer cottages,” says Velčovský.

The Physical Possibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living will be seen in Helsinki next to the Musiikkitalo.

to Helsinki the piece comes from Velčovský’s hometown of Prague, where the Signal festival commissioned the piece for its 10th anniversary festival held in mid-October. The festival focuses on the latest digital art and light art.

“Signal always has the latest trends and the newest experimental technologies. There is usually a nice festival atmosphere, people walking around town and maybe drinking beer. With this piece, I also encountered burning cars,” says Velčovský.

Through it, viewers also get a glimpse of the reality of a country at war and the effects of war. Velčovský says that in Prague, many people stopped to read texts about cars and their owners – and were moved. The cars in the work have been deliberately chosen from areas where the atrocities of the Russian occupiers against the local population have been revealed.

“It’s hard to internalize things just through Facebook or television. It’s sad to say this, but many are tired of thinking about the war after it has been going on for almost a year,” says Velčovský.

“People think that Ukraine is far away from us, in a different world, even though it’s not. Especially in the Czech Republic there is a large Ukrainian community. Many of them have been migrant workers in the Czech Republic for thirty years and now they are fighting for us at the front in Ukraine.”

The work the name deliberately refers to one of the most famous works of contemporary art, by Damien Hirst The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living to the work. It shows a dead tiger shark floating in a formaldehyde tank.

There is one small change in the title of Velčovský’s work: in it the “physical impossibility of death” of Hirst’s title has changed to its opposite, “the physical possibility of death”.

At Hirst’s work, the viewer encounters a dead shark, the kind of which people usually hardly ever see. Therefore, the viewer may not be able to identify with the part of the shark, and for the same reason the thought of death remains distant.

Velčovský’s work, on the other hand, is built from the destroyed means of transport familiar to everyone. Inevitably, the idea also spreads to the owners and users of means of transport, living and dying people.

“The destroyed cars in my work are evidence of the horrors of the war taking place quite nearby. And they are encountered here in the same way as Damien Hirst intended in his own work,” says Velčovský.

Korean Tae Gon Kim’s work Dresses is on display in Suvilahti.

The Physical Possibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living -work is part of the works of this year’s Lux Helsinki event in the heart of Helsinki.

In addition to the center, the works of the festival can be seen in Ruoholahti and Suvilahti, as well as in Helsinki’s cultural centers and Korkeasaari.

The festival’s actual organizing days are 4.–8. January, but two works – Yasuhiro Chidan Analemma Kaapelitehta’s Muu Helsinki contemporary art center and part of the festival’s side program Irina Pättin Dancing in the Dark In the windows of the cafe of Svenska Teatern – will remain visible until the end of January.

The light installation Quietly Speaking Colors by the Lithuanian Kotryna Čalkait is on display in Suvilahti. Čalkaite has dedicated the work to the memory of his father.

Downtown The Physical Possibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living is located in front of Musiikkitalo, and from there you can continue to Collectif Coin located in Kansalaistore Abstract-through the work towards Töölönlahti and further all the way to the Olympic Stadium, where the wall and pipe of the cultural center Tahto are projected Mauri Ahola and Teemu Kokkonen work The face of the big city.

Ruoholahti’s collection of works includes, among other things, a light installation by the Dutch Hypar Collective Growth mixed Anna Nykyrin and Kaisu Koiviston video installation Turquoise.

For example, a Korean artist can be seen in Suvilahti Tae Gon Kim’s work The Dresses and French by Romain Tardy work The Great Indecision Council.

Lux Helsinki will be organized in different parts of Helsinki from 4th to 8th. January. Detailed program information at luxhelsinki.fi/ojjemla/