The last night of the year is a special moment to share with family and friends. One year is ending and we begin another with many dreams and projectsleaving behind those things that we liked least and gaining energy to start 2025 with hope and of course good health.

Gathering around the table to celebrate this special night It doesn’t have to mean making great excesses, but you can surprise your guests with healthy, delicious and very easy to prepare starters, all of them with a Christmas touch.

Giving a touch of flavor and color to your table is not incompatible with making healthier and more attractive recipes, so today I bring you my picks for this year that are very easy to make and will surely surprise your guests.

cream cheese crown

Cream cheese crown recipe.





– Cream cheese









– Truffle

– Cooked beet

– Cherry tomatoes

– Cucumber

– Nuts

– Seeds

First, we spread the cream cheese on a flat plate with a glass (upside down) in the center, as if they were mountains of snow. Now add the beet cut into small pieces, the cherry tomatoes cut in half, the grated truffle, the seeds and the nuts.

We can make different shapes with cucumber using a cookie cutter that will look very cute.

Marinated salmon

Marinated salmon recipe.





A classic that never fails, with extra Omega-3 and a very fine flavor.

– 400 grams of fresh salmon without skin or bones

– 400 grams of salt

– 1 beet

-Zest of 1 lemon

– Chopped fresh dill

– Olive oil

First, we grind the beet with the salt, lemon zest and dill in a bowl. We cover the salmon with this mixture and place it in an airtight container. We will let it marinate in the refrigerator for 24 or 48 hours.

After this time we can wash the salmon to remove excess marinade, dry it well with kitchen paper and cut it into thin slices and we can preserve it in olive oil with more dill and use it in different starters or as is, which is also delicious .

Beet hummus crown

Beet hummus crown recipe.





A colorful and flavorful option, ideal for hummus lovers.

– 200 grams of cooked chickpeas

– 100 grams of cooked beet

– 1 tablespoon tahini

– Juice of half a lemon

– 1 small clove of garlic

– 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

– Arugula

– Salt to taste

– Cumin

– Sesame seeds and fresh parsley to decorate

First, we grind the chickpeas together with the beetroot, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, salt and olive oil until we achieve a creamy texture.

Now we will form a crown with the hummus on a plate, as we have done with the fresh cheese and decorate with various seeds, arugula and olive oil.

Cucumber carpaccio

Cucumber carpaccio recipe.





Fresh and light, this starter is perfect for balancing heavier dishes.

– 2 large cucumbers

– 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

– Juice of half a lemon

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Peppermint leaves to decorate

– 20 grams of crumbled feta cheese (optional)

First we peel the cucumber and cut it into thin slices. Then we transfer it to a plate and place it neatly. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice.

We add salt and pepper to taste, and decorate with some fresh mint leaves and feta cheese if you wish.

Remember that starters are also eaten with your eyes, making a beautiful presentation is key to making them more appetizing. Use pretty plates, add some decoration and flavor with fresh aromatic herbs, such as rosemary, basil or citrus fruits such as lemon or lime and you will go from simple starters to restaurant dishes.

Dare to try these recipes and start the year in a healthy and delicious way! Happy new year!

You can learn more about nutritionist Elisa Escorihuela through her Instagram account: @eliescorihuela his work in the Nutt Nutrition Center and in his book ‘Diet therapy‘. You can also read all the nutritional recommendations contained in their articles in ABC’s ‘Nutrition Classroom’.