A light-engine plane crashed in the US state of Texas. Reported by CNN.

The plane took off from Austin and returned to Louisiana. According to the newspaper, the aircraft crashed during an emergency landing. As a result, all four people on board were killed: two men and two women.

According to some reports, the crashed plane was from the Piper PA-46 family. They are widely used in general aviation in the United States and other countries, in particular for passenger transportation on local airlines.

Earlier in September, a light-engine aircraft made a hard landing in Shchelkovo, near Moscow. There were two people on board, they died.