The son of the former secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Yegor Ligachev, Alexander, said that pneumonia was the cause of his father’s death.

According to him, the politician has been in the Central Clinical Hospital since April 5, and recently he was transferred to intensive care.

“Long-standing lung problems have worsened. The other day he was transferred to intensive care. Bilateral pneumonia. I was with him on Thursday. He was on a drip, trying to say something, “the website quotes Alexander Ligachev. kp.ru…

He separately noted that the death of his father is not related to the coronavirus.

Earlier on Friday, Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov expressed condolences on the death of Ligachev. He called the Soviet politician a courageous and principled person.

Ligachev died in Moscow on Friday, May 7, at the age of 100.

Yegor Ligachev was born in 1920 in a village near Novosibirsk. Graduated from the Moscow Aviation Institute. In 1944 he joined the CPSU (b). From 1976 to 1990 he was a member of the Central Committee of the CPSU. In 1983 he became secretary of the Central Committee, in 1985 – a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee. Until 1988, he was one of the initiators of the restructuring policy, later he repeatedly criticized the reforms. In 1989-1992 he was a People’s Deputy of the USSR.

Ligachev was also elected a deputy of the State Duma of the III convocation 2000-2003 from the Tomsk single-mandate district. He was a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation in 1993-2013.