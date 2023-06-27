Genoa – A few days before the first of the two events in the stadiums that will see him protagonist on July 5 at San Siro and July 14 at the Olimpico in Rome, Luciano Ligabue has announced a new tour on his social networks which on October 9 will start from the Verona Arena and then continue in the arenas of all the main Italian cities: there is also a date, much desired by the artist, in the city of Genoa.

The songwriter will perform on November 13 at the Fiumara Stadium. It is a great return after several years of absence: the last live of the voice of “Certe Notti” in the city of the Lanterna dates back to 2017. The concert is by DuemilaGrandiEventi, company of the late Vincenzo Spera today carried on with tenacity by Nicolò Sasso, Paola Donati and Raffaella Repetto. «

Boccadasse is one of my favorite places – Liga told Secolo XIX three years ago – I struggle to explain what it means. I remember Paolo Villaggio when he said that in that fishing village he went to hang out with the girls. It’s a place of love. I also remember the Genoese company of Trofie. It was a group of 16-17 year olds who started following us from the first tour onwards. They were wild under the stage. Over the time I got to know them, a special relationship was created concert after concert».

“Dedicated to us” is the title of the new unreleased album by Ligabue which will be released in September, three years after his last recording work, and which was anticipated on the radio by the single “Riderai”. The piece is meant to be a reminder to remind us to smile at our excessive anxieties and to do it ahead of schedule, before it’s too late.

“How many times have we been told that one day we will laugh at our worries? This piece wants to remind us that we may never laugh about some things, of course, but about everything else it is better to do it as soon as possible»: this is how Ligabue presented the piece. For members of the Bar Mario fan club tickets are available from 10 on Wednesday 28, for all the others in presale on Ticketone.it from 11 on Thursday 29.