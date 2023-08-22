Chiavari – “Jarno has been close to me for a long time and, knowing me so well, he has managed to portray me in my truest version, the one in which I “do not feel” the camera. You can see the result in this exhibition of which I am very happy not so much for me as a subject (but yes, then, that too), but for him as an author”.

This is how Luciano Ligabue expresses himself in the introduction to Jarno Iotti’s photographic exhibition dedicated to him: “Jarno Iotti All Areas – Luciano Ligabue” organized byMojotic Cultural Association of Sestri Levante.it can be seen from Saturday 16 September at 18.30 (free admission) at Palazzo Pallavicini in Sestri levante until 8 October 2023. And it will show many even more fascinating aspects (if ever there were any need) of the Italian singer-songwriter.

The concert

Ligabue, the fans are already in fibrillation, will be in Genoa with his tour in November: on the 13th at 9pm at Stadium of Lungomare Canepa 155 which is almost sold out.

The photographic exhibition

The exhibition “All Areas – Luciano Ligabue, 70 shots by Jarno Iotti” therefore proposes an artist, or rather two. One behind the eye of the camera, the other immortalized by the lens in the fleeting instant. Thus it was born All Areas – Luciano Ligabue, photographic journey in 70 shots plus one, through which Jarno Iotti, passionate and visionary photographer, tells the rocker in the twenty plus years they spent together “on and off a stage”.

To the Pallavicini Palace in Sestri Levante 70 framed prints will be exhibited, size 40x30cmof shots or sequences that show the rock musician and singer almost always unaware of the lens framing him, often caught on stage, during some famong the thousands of concerts lived in the current millennium, other times in moments that usually remain unpublished for the public, during some of the thousands of kilometers covered by Ligabue in this infinite journey nin music and in life.

Collection of signed images Jarno Iotti

And where to start from, if not from the very first shot, that “plus one”, which marks the beginning of the road? Surrounded by a roundup of other images – over 500 – of the public at concerts, fans and choral moments. Ligabue, for the first time the protagonist of a photographic exhibition dedicated to him, comments in the introduction that begins the journey: “And I have to thank him – the singer alludes to the photographer – because this series of shots are a kind of diary that I didn’t write, but that, by reminding me where I’ve been and what I’ve done, moves me deep emotions“.