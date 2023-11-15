“Liga you’re better than focaccia”: 5 thousand sing “Certe notti” in Genoa



Genoa – To the left of the stage, on the second night illuminated by Correggio rocker, there is a banner hanging that immediately brings a smile: “Liga you are better than focaccia”. Ligabue’s double date in Genoa, at the Fiumara Stadium, was a great success: almost 10 thousand people, 5 thousand per appointment, gathered to sing songs that represent the soundtrack of entire generations.

One above all, present in the lineup of both evenings: “Some nights”, a song that as always generates a collective and exciting karaoke. It’s not over: there’s also room for “This is my life”, “It’s not time for us”, “Let’s dance on the world”, the moving “Letter to G”, “We come and we go”, the new “Dedicated to noi”, which gives the title to his latest album, and the great closing with “Urlando contra il cielo”. A heterogeneous audience sang, danced and hugged under the stage, a snapshot of the singer-songwriter’s great ability to speak to fans of many different ages. The last live performance of the voice of “Riderai” in the city of Lanterna dates back to 2017.

«Genoa was beautiful, but let’s not let so much time pass before we see each other”, said the rocker, in excellent form, at the end of the live show. The double concert bears the stamp of DuemilaGrandiEventi, the company of the late Vincenzo Spera, today carried forward with tenacity by Nicolò Sasso, Paola Donati and Raffaella Repetto. Liga, between the two dates of Monday and Tuesday, also took a trip to Sestri Levante to visit the “All Areas – Luciano Ligabue” exhibition, possible thanks to the cultural association Mojotic. A photographic journey in seventy shots plus one, through which Jarno Iotti, a passionate and visionary photographer, recounts the Liga in the over twenty years spent together. The exhibition, set up at Palazzo Pallavicini, is the first ever dedicated to the rocker from Correggio.

Why in Liguria? «Because it is a land that Luciano loves very much and because Mojotic is a crazy association that over the years has organized concerts of the highest quality and also important exhibitions such as the one dedicated to Guido Harari», said the photographer, also from Correggio.