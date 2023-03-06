This Saturday the Club Leon de Nicolás Larcamón defeated Atlético San Luis 2-0 in a match on day 10 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, a match where the young Yael Uribe scored his first goal in the MX League.

Yael Uribe18 years old, scored the goal that meant the final 2-0 win for León over Atlético San Luis, at the Nou Camp stadium, in a match corresponding to the 10th date of the Clausura 2023.

This Saturday was the first goal that Yael scores in the MX League, where he barely recorded his third game, so his celebration was full of emotion.

Yael Uribe celebrating his goal for León in the Liga MX/Liga MX

It was running at minute 93 when uribe he received a deep pass from the right sector, after going a few meters, he took a cross with force, but the ball went towards the goal defended by Marcelo Barovero, who was poorly placed and allowed the ball to go deep through the first post .

After the match, Yael gave a few words to the León team, assuring that he was happy for his first goal in the MX Leaguein addition to thanking his family for their support, “Very happy indeed, I feel a million feelings but what is happiness the most.”

The player of Lion I dedicate his goal to his family, with whom he celebrated after the meeting with an emotional hug between tears, “I dedicate it to my family, my father, my brothers and my girlfriend, I dedicate it to all of them. All the effort of my family, the people who love me and have helped me by doing everything so that I am here”, concluded the player.

We recommend you read

With his victory this Saturday, the Lion was fully placed in the positions to advance to the league of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League by placing himself in seventh position with 15 points after four wins, three draws and two losses in the contest.