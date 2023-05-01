Mexico.- The regular season of the MX League in his tournament Closing 2023 has finished leaving the 12 classified for the Final Phase where they will seek to access the Liguilla to fight for the title. In the same way, the clubs that have been eliminated among the outstanding ones have been defined Tijuana which is the least graceful in the current tournament format.

According to Liga MX records the repechage returned to Mexican soccer in the Apertura 2020 after having canceled the Clausura 2020 due to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, since then the best 12 teams have been advancing to the Final Phase of the

championship and There have only been two constants, América qualifying directly for the Liguilla and the elimination of Tijuana.

In total there are 6 tournaments in which the Tijuana team has been left out of the chances of fighting for important places in the MX League, including clubs like Atlético de San Luis, FC Juárez and Mazatlán FC, which are the newest teams in the First Division have taken on at least one occasion the chance to get among the best 12.

This Closing 2023 it has been perhaps one of the worst tournaments in a long time with only 3 wins, 7 draws and 7 losses that gave him only 16 points. On the last day they could have managed to qualify or at least get into the fight but they were thrashed by Puebla.

As if that were not enough, the sum of the lousy tournaments he has had in recent months has led him to get into quotient problems. Today they are ranked 17th with a percentage of 0.9804 this made him be creditor to a fine of 47 million pesosIf the case were otherwise, they would have serious relegation problems for the next tournament.