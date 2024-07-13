Tijuana, Baja California.- The effect Juan Carlos Osorio seems to take shape in the Xolos de Tijuana FCwho will sleep as leaders after giving the C’s a danceStriped hives of Guadalajara.

He Caliente stadium resonated tonight after singing over and over again the goals scored by the local team to string together their second victory of the Apertura 2024 of the Mexican League.

Xolos He had a pleasant evening thanks to the double of Jose Zuniga (64′ and 90+3′) and the goals of Sunday White (26′) and Christian Rivera (86′).

Jesus Corona celebrates the victory of Tijuana

Jam media

The player who experienced the complete opposite on the pitch Tijuana It was Javier Hernández Balcazar, —Chivas striker—, which nested twice in seven minutes, but in both cases the referee invalidated his goals for offside.

Javier Hernandez victim of VAR in Tijuana

Jam media

However, one of the notations of ‘Chicharito’ It became controversial because it appears to be online. Cade Cowell (69´) and Armando Gonzalez (90+9′) They scored to make the first defeat of Chivas in it Opening 2024. 4-2 official.

In week three there will be a double session at the Mexican League. The Xolos from Tijuana will visit Blue Cross and the Chivas of Guadalajara They will repeat their visit against Querétaro FC.

