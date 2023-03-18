In an emotional duel, the Xolos of Tijuana overcame a three-goal first-half deficit to finish drawing 3-3 with the Red Devils of Toluca in actions of day 12 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.

The first half was totally dominated by the Devilsbut in the complement the Xolos came out hungry to leave everything on the field and it was enough for them to equalize the actions and add a point in a duel held in the stadium Hot.

He Toluca he dominated the first half with pleasure and took a comfortable advantage thanks to a brace from the Uruguayan Maxi Araujo at minutes 22 and 24 minutes. The Ecuadorian Bryan Angle made it 0-3 for the Devils at 35.

For the second time the Xolos they matched it thanks to goals from Lucas Rodriguez at 48, Carlos Valenzuela at 58 and Lucas Cavallini to 73.

El Diablo reached 22 points to reach second place overall, while the Xolos are in 13th place with 12 points.