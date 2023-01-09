It seems that in the dome of the America club There are very strong rumors and not necessarily that they have to do with the players of the current Liga MX squad, since now the news would be a new owner in the Coapa group.

And it is that apparently one of the richest men in Mexico, if he is not the one who has the most money in Mexican territory, would enter the quite to buy the most famous team in the entire world. mexican soccer.

It is about the Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, who apparently would put a juicy millionaire amount on the table to stay with the team that plays in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula in Mexico City.

Apparently the Mexican tycoon would be looking to expand his power within the MX League by being the new owner of the Águilas del América. And it is that the new renovations with which the Azteca Stadium will have to go through, make the current owner of the club, Emilio Azcarraga, think, who would have an expense of around 150 million dollars for the arrangements for the next World Cup of this property.

According to the magazine Forbes Mexico, the team of the Eagles of America is quoted in the amount of 300 million dollars. For his part, the Mexican businessman has a fortune estimated at around 80.700 million dollars, so it is understandable that Carlos Slim has the economic power to take over the cream-blue team.

It remains to be seen if this negotiation is possible and if the current owner agrees to release one of the most powerful men not only in Mexico but in the world to the team of his loves due to his economic power.