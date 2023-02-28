Mazatlan FC He is experiencing one of the worst moments in his stay in Liga MX after adding 12 games without being able to win and that turns on the red lights despite having a change of coach by Rubén Omar Romano.

And it is that the Sinaloan team has not been able to establish a positive game mode from several coaches who have passed through the team and that for the moment has them involved in the worst team of the current Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.

These are the twelve games that Mazatlán FC played: 0-2 Cruz Azul, 1-1 Toluca, 2-2 Necaxa, 0-3 Santos Laguna, 1-2 Atlas, 1-2 Santos Laguna, 0-6 America, 2-3 Juárez, 1-3 Puebla, 2-3 Pachuca, 1-1 Querétaro and 1-2 UNAM cougars.

after the defeat from the ninth day, Pumas de la UNAM has never lost to Mazatlán; add two victories and four draws.

Mazatlán FC adds only one draw and seven games played so far in nine tournament dates Closing 2023to have only one point in their personal account and what has them in the last place of the general table.

We recommend you read

The Sinaloans have eight goals in their favor, while they have 22 goals against, the highest sum in this department for Mexican soccer teams in the Clausura 2023, in second place is the Puebla Strip in second place in goals in against.