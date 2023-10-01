Mexico City.- The Capital Classic was illuminated with cream-blue lights in the Aztec stadium today after the minimal victory of the Club America Eagles about similar UNAM Pumas after an inch by inch duel that was defined with a penalty taken by Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez (76′).

The Uruguayan came on as a substitute at 65′ to take the place of Henry Martinwho had scored the first of the game by finishing the ball on the green canvas after the goalkeeper’s superb reaction, Julio González, at point-blank range before completing the first 10 minutes of the Capital Classic.

However, when he stretches his leg, he hits the back of his neck. Pablo Monroy so the goal was invalidated, but the controversy grew, because before shooting at goal there was a foul on the gunner that deserved to be penalized, although the referee, Victor Alfonso Cacereshe did not realize it despite reviewing the play in the Video Assistant Referee (VAR)).

In the decisive section he compensated for his error by awarding a maximum penalty to Club América after observing slight contact from the goalkeeper. Julio Gonzálezon the leg of Jonathan Rodriguez when he dribbled inside the area to prepare to finish with his right foot.

The duel became tense between the Mexican goalkeeper and the Uruguayan striker. In his first attempt, from the fatal spot, the goalkeeper UNAM Pumas He made a save on his right, but the ball drifted and he was seconds ahead of the Auriazul defense. Jonathan Rodriguez he only nodded to explode the Colossus of Saint Ursula. 1-0 official.

America club dominated in this Opening 2023 of Liga MX the three Classics celebrated in the Aztec stadium. He prevailed Blue Cross (2-3) in it Young Classicto Chivas (4-0) in it National Classic and now about UNAM Pumas (1-0) in it Capital Classic to return to the top.

The feathered ones reached twenty-one units on this day ten while the felines will remain with fifteen in sixth position. Next week there will be a double date. America club receives Pachuca in it Aztec and UNAM Pumas to Queretaro in C.U..

