The Eagles from America they defeated 2-1 to the Rayados de Monterrey in it corresponding match of Day 14 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX which was played on the field of the Aztec stadium. Diego Valdes scored for the bluecreams to the 36′ and Federico Vinas expanded to 79′; by The gang, Maximilian Meza was in charge of opening the scoring minute 19.

The actions

Despite the fact that both squads generated dangerous actions in the first half, it was the Monterey who took the lead on the scoreboard. at minute 19, Maximiliano Meza finished off from outside the areaafter a rebound from Luis MalagónTo note the first goal of the match.

Maximiliano Meza opened the scoring for Rayados Jam Media

However the America reacted and to minute 36, Diego Valdes managed to tie the score after Esteban Andrada tried to save a ball on the goal line, but the Chilean was left to take advantage of the open goal. During the second halfthe striped They sought a comeback and a direct pass to the quarterfinals of the Closing 2023but those led by Fernando Ortiz they met with a solid defense from América.

Diego Valdés was in charge of matching EFE

To the minute 79, Federico Vinaswho had entered to replace Henry Martín, received a pass from Diego Valdés to extend the advantage of America to 2-1.

Recently entered, Federico Viñas shone with his goal EFE

Even though the striped they tried to answer, Luis Angel Malagon was attentive and stopped a penalty charged by Joao Rojas to the minute 87. In the last minutes of the match, tempers flared, but the match ended with the victory of America.

Luis Ángel Malagón, the hero of the Eagles EFE

It should be noted that, in a counterattack by the America, Stephen Andrada received a straight red card for stopping the ball near midfield, further aggravating the situation for the striped. Although the game was intense and both teams had chances to score, in the end, the Eagles they took the victory and three important points in the MX League.