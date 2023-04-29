City Juarez Chihuahua.- America club met its first objective, closing the regular season within the top four of the qualifying table to advance, with a direct ticket, to the Big party of the Clausura 2023 of Liga Mx after beating 0-1 to FC Juarez today.

Fernando Ortiz He ruled that he would go out with his headlines although they were virtually already in the league. A match with azulcrema superiority was budgeted at the home of the BravosHowever, in the initial 15′ the locals took the ball but failed in the last meters.

those of the Capital when they decided to take the initiative they forced the group of Diego Mejia play defense to secure the fence Alfredo Talavera. by the sides America It was scary but his crossed attempts were not accurate enough to beat the national goalkeeper.

When they dared to attack from the internal zone, the only one of the night came, the work of Richard Sanchez at 36′ minutes. He Guarani a dead ball was found to take a three-fingered shot that he caught off guard to ‘Tala’ to see the round go by at your door.

Richard Sánchez gave victory to ‘Ame’

middle jam

The mastery of Eagles it was clear so far that FC Juarez he wanted to wake up in the complement to convert into a figure Luis Angel Malagonwho grew up with four huge saves to reaffirm his place under the Americanist framework.

Such warnings made America uneasy, so it tried to take advantage of its opportunities to liquidate the borders, but the slap Alfredo Talavera and a ball to the post left open the possibility of a tie in this last regular day of the Clausura 2023 of Liga Mx.

Henry Martín could not wet the border

middle jam

In the end the victory remained for the people of the capital who suffered the departure of the Mexican American, Alexander Zendejas, in 41 minutes, due to a strained buttock. While his scorer, Henry Martinwanted to extend his harvest to 15 goals but was seen offside.

Alejandro Zendejas came off the exchange at 41′

middle jam

America club will accompany Rayados de Monterrey to the Quarter finals and it is almost certain that he will do it as a sub-leader for having a greater difference in scores than his escort, Chivas de Guadalajarasquad that will play at the Akron stadium against the bottom team Mazatlan FC tomorrow Saturday).

We recommend you read

Instead Braves FC Juarez he says goodbye to the competition and will wait for results to find out if he will have to pay in terms of the percentage issue. He will finish the current competition in the lower zone with only 15 points.