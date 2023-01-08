Monterrey, Nuevo León.- With ten elements in the Gigante de Acero, Chivas de Guadalajara turned off the Rayados de Monterrey party with Alexis Vega’s goal on 47′ to start the Clausura 2023 Liga MX Tournament in good shape.

In a game where there were not many dangerous arrivals, the people from Guadalajara won the victory despite ending up with ten men on the field due to the expulsion of Gilberto ‘TIba’ Sepúlveda in 78′, minutes before the ‘bear’ of German Berterame for save a point at home.

A foul by Jesús Orozco on the Rayados forward had to be reviewed by the referee, Adonai Escobedo. When making the decision to score a penalty, the Argentine took the number, but in an effort to want to shoot Miguel Jiménez, he kicked the ball very low and it went over the goal.