Julian Quinones since his arrival at Atlas He has become one of the best players on the squad, also being a figure in the recent two-time championship for the red and black. This has caused him to raise a lot of interest in many other clubs such as the whole of the America who continues in the fight to take him to Coapa.

Although it was recently said that the transfer of the Colombian to the Águilas could not take place, social networks have been turned on after the same player reacted positively to the new shirts that América presented for the Apertura 2023, for which reason he thinks there might still be a chance to sign him.

Everything was disclosed in social networks when the azulcrema team announced its two kits for the 2023-2024 season and shared them on its Instagram, the same publication in which the Atlas forward “liked” can be seen, the user “julianquinones33” can be read, which unleashed the madness of the fans who hope to see him dressed in yellow.

Julián Quiñones’ like for America’s shirts | Photo: Capture

For now, the Colombian has not released any response to this “slip”, nor has the Atlas team ruled on a possible player’s departure. The fans quickly sent him messages inviting him to join the club soon and wear this season’s outfit.

Currently the value of the South American striker is between 6.5 million dollars, but Atlas wants at least 10 million for foreign services, this being the first obstacle for which the player does not leave the club.