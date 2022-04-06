The team of Gold of Sinaloa kept alive the illusion of getting into the playoffs of the 2022 Closing Tournament of the MX Expansion Leagueafter tonight they overcame the Atlante Iron Colts 2-1 in actions of the sixteenth day of the championship.

With the victory, the Big Fish ended the streak of 5 losses in a row, and they remain with the possibility of getting into the big party, but for that they will have to win the pending duel they have against Raya2 de Monterrey, which will be played this Sunday April 10 in Nuevo León.

Dorados had to row against the tide, since they were down on the scoreboard very early on. It was the 10th minute when Atlante opened the scoring, he did it with a long shot by Edson Partida, which seemed routine for Sinaloa goalkeeper Luis Fernando López, but the ball made him a stranger and entered the Sinaloa nets, in a clear Pupe bug.

And when Dorados was against the ropes, Jonathan Sánchez fixed the way for him, as he was sent off after 37 minutes for cutting off an advance by Pez. Dorados took advantage of the extra man, and precisely in the collection of that foul he equalized with a powerful shot from Mario Osuna at minute 40.

Adolfo Domínguez gave Dorados the victory in the 70th minute, after driving the ball after a cross from the left by Jesús Vega. Dorados reached 18 points and rose to 14th place in the table. El Pez will risk his life this Sunday in Monterrey, a duel in which he will be forced to win, otherwise he will be eliminated.