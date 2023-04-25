Guadalajara, Jalisco.- This does not please the fans of the sacred herd. The teaSerbian nationalized Spanish technician, Veljko Paunovicbegins to be probed by other teams after the fantastic campaign that he has been managing with the CGuadalajara hivas in the Mx League

According to certain reports, the head honcho of the Guadalajara team would direct again in the MLS (Major League Soccer for its acronym in English), because the inter miami would be interested in him after enduring an irregular start in the United States League.

The club where he plays Mexican, Rodolfo Pizarrois placed in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conferencepenultimate to be exact with six figures, after eight games played in the season 2023in which they record two wins and six losses.

The position of technical director, Phil Nevilleis in danger due to an unconvincing start in the team where david beckham is the owner. In it inter miami come to Veljko Paunovic as the possible savior, although convincing him will not be an easy task.

In his first campaign in Mexico, Paunovic surpassed the numbers of former coach, Matias Almeyda. It positions Chivas in the third box with 31 units, a figure that they have not exceeded since 2010. Guadalajara try to access the league direct, where they will seek to become the black horse.

The rojiblancos will play their last regular match against bottom line, Mazatlan FCin it akron stadium next Saturday April 29th. Chivas comes from going back to Blue Cross in zapopan. With Veljko Paunovic the jaliscienses want to break the six-year drought without a title of League.