The striker of the eagles of America, Henry Martinis shaping up to win the scoring title in it Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MXbecause after 12 days held it has an advantage of three scores in the scoring leadership.

The Yucatecan arrived at 11 annotations after scoring a goal for Chivas in the National Classic of Mexican soccer, where by the way I celebrate in a not very pleasant way for the fans of the Herd and the soccer union, so much so that the Disciplinary Commission fined the forward of the Eagles.

The question is, will there be someone who will take away the scoring title from Henry Martin?. The closest pursuer of him is the naturalized Mexican Rogelio Funes Moriplayer of the Rayados de Monterreywho has converted eight goals in the CL23.

Then, a little behind, comes Juan Ignacio DinnenoArgentine of the cougars of the UNAM with seven annotations, in addition to javier lopez (Pachuca) and Maxi Araujo (Toluca) with six.

TO Henry He still has to face dangerous rivals like Blue Cross, Lion, stripedand cougars. We’ll see if he can keep scoring to be proclaimed scoring champion, or who will be the good guy who beats him in the fight for the scoring lead.