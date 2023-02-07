The last time Rubén Omar Romano directed was in 2018 at the Rojinegros del Atlas, which he directed for a couple of months and left in the last position of the table, now he will have his return in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.

Rubén Omar Romano will seek to break the negative streak in the Sinaloan team with a very risky bet in a team that has had many bad pasts so far since his tenure in the mexican soccer.

After almost five years without work on the bench, he is officially the new coach of Mazatlán FC, a team that is in last place without units after four games played in the Closing 2023.

During his third stage as Romano with the Rojinegros del Atlas they were not the most anticipated and in which he would only win 2 games against Blue Cross and Puebla, finally on March 19 he would be dismissed again with the team in last place.

The immediate objective of the Cañoneros will be to get out of the bottom of the general table and thus avoid quotient problems facing the possible return of the relegation proposed by Mikel Arriola.

Despite the fact that the return of promotion and relegation in Mexican soccer has not yet been confirmed, the one who is located at the bottom of the table is Querétaro, after having achieved only 78 points in 89 games, followed by the Xolos de Tijuana with 88 units in 90 encounters.