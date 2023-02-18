Mexico.- This Saturday the actions of Day 8 of the MX League They continue and one of the games that attract attention is presented, such as Pumas vs. Chivas, but in addition to this, there is also a great concern on the part of university fans and that is to know if they will be able to count on their starting defense, Arturo “Palermo” Ortiz after the scandal in which he is involved.

It must be remembered that midweek it was announced that Arturo Ortiz had an anonymous complaint from a woman who claimed that the Mexican defender he sexually abused her On January 8 in the CDMX, due to this complaint, the question of whether the footballer could play this weekend or will be separated by the club has come to light.

Pumas, after the news was released, issued a statement in which they assured that they were unaware of a lawsuit against their player and that until now no official institution had told them of a similar situation, so they did not make the decision to separate Palermo. Ortiz from the first team.

Ortiz is the leader of the defense of the university students | Photo: Jam Media

So from what Pumas revealed in his speech, the player will have no problem playing this Saturday at CU against Chivas. Therefore, Rafa Puente could use it without any problem, unless he considers that it is not something necessary, he would leave it in the

bank or could even leave him out of the call but that would already be a technical decision and not due to a sanction issue.

So far in the Clausura 2023, Ortiz has been an indisputable player in the defensive zone, only on Matchday 5 he could not be present due to an expulsion, but the rest of the games he has started in all of them.