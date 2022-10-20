Much has been said about the definitive purchase of the Colombian striker, Nicolas Benedetti, who performed very well with Mazatlán FC on loan and now his letter is on the wire.

And it is that there is much speculation about the possibility that the board of directors of Mazatlán FC will buy the definitive card of the Colombian playersince at the moment both directives involved in this issue have not given a statement in this regard.

Nicolás Benedetti is a player of great quality and was the one who scored the most goals for the Sinaloa team in the regular phase of the Apertura 2022 tournament. Unfortunately, the feat of getting into the Liguilla could not be achieved.

Now the great unknown is around whether the managers of the purples want to finalize the final purchase or if the America club would welcome him back to his template. What if it is a fact that in Coapa the South American would not have a place, since the legion of foreigners is already full.

It only remains to wait for the Mazatlán FC board to release the wallet and pay the amount that is requested for the definitive purchase by the Colombian.

Benedetti He arrived at the Coapa sports project with a value of 5 million dollars and today, the records and data of the transfer market have shown that it is worth around 3 million.

So the exact figure of value is what the Mazatlán FC board has to pay to stay with the Colombian, all this depends if not that the value of the player is raised by the people of Club América.